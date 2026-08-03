A Former Actress Who Left Showbiz Is Caught Taking a Dawn Shift at a Logistics Center 13 Years Later: "It Felt Like Hell"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress Kim Se-in shared an update on her life, saying she has been busy working at a logistics center while caring for her dogs.

On the 2nd, Kim Se-in posted on her personal account, "I just got home after finishing my logistics center shift from 1:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. today. Among the new workers, three people, including one man, said they could not do it and went home halfway through. Thanks to that, I think I had a little more work to do."

She also described her nonstop routine after getting home, saying, "As soon as I got back, I fed the kids, took them out for a short walk, changed their water, let the rabbits and chickens out in the yard, took a shower, and lay down. My body is tired, but I still think it was a day well spent. I hope you all have a good day today. Then I’m going to sleep a little from now on." She also shared a phone screenshot showing the early morning time.

Earlier, Kim Se-in drew attention by breaking her long silence and sharing an update through MBN's "Special Report World," which aired on the 30th of last month.

On the program, she said she has been living with abandoned animals and taking on various part-time jobs, including food delivery and logistics work, to cover her living expenses.

She also revealed the shocking reason she suddenly left the entertainment industry 13 years ago. She said she suffered terrible hardship, including being forced by her agency CEO to go to entertainment bars, and lamented, "Every day felt like hell," drawing sympathy from many viewers.

As public interest continued after the broadcast, Kim Se-in posted both glamorous profile photos and glimpses of her tough daily life, adding, "Yes, even I can tell the contrast is pretty extreme. Until you take a close look at my hands, arms, and legs, I probably look like someone who has never struggled at all. I feel a little wronged, but I guess that’s a good thing?"

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.