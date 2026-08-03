"Single Mom" Hwang Jung-eum Reveals Grown Son's Face for the First Time... "Little Hwang Jung-eum" Look-Alike Visuals

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum shared a glimpse of her vacation with her son, offering fans a warm look at her everyday life after a long time.

On the 3rd, Hwang Jung-eum posted a photo with her son on her social networking service account, along with the caption, "Taken by Ddonggeuri."

In the released photos, Hwang Jung-eum is seen smiling happily as she spends a relaxed moment with her son. Their affectionate bond especially drew attention.

Above all, the son in the photos caught the eye with an impression that he is gradually becoming more and more like his mother, Hwang Jung-eum, as time passes.

Fans also reacted with admiration, saying things like, "He is little Jung-eum," as they showed interest in the grown-up son and the unchanged, loving daily life of the mother and son.

Hwang Jung-eum recently resumed activity on social networking service and has started communicating with fans again. She previously shared an update, writing, "It's been such a long time since I last said hello. I've been spending each day with gratitude and slowly preparing for a new side of myself."

She later opened her own YouTube channel and has continued connecting with fans by sharing her story through various content, including makeup and daily life. As she prepares to return to broadcasting and acting, she has also been steadily revealing her life as the mother of two sons.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married former professional golfer and businessman Lee Young-don in 2016 and has two sons. The couple filed for divorce mediation once in 2020 but reconciled, then went through another divorce lawsuit in 2024 and finalized their divorce in May last year.

After that, Hwang Jung-eum publicly acknowledged a relationship with businessman Kim Jong-gyu, a former basketball player, during the divorce process, but announced their breakup about two weeks later.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.