Kim Na-young's Two Sons Call Their Stepfather My Q "My Hero," Touching Hearts With a Surprise Birthday Gift

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Singer and painter My Q shared a special birthday gift he received from his two sons, offering a heartwarming family moment.

On the 3rd, My Q shared an update on social media featuring himself with his two sons, Lee Joon and Shinwoo.

In the photos, My Q drew attention as he smiled happily with the two boys on either side of him.

To celebrate My Q's birthday, the two boys prepared a birthday card themselves. The card included messages of love and respect for their father, such as "Let's remember this moment. Happy birthday" and "My hero," adding to the emotion.

My Q, who has long maintained a close bond with the children, appeared to find special meaning in the thoughtful gift from the two boys. More than a simple birthday greeting, it was a moment filled with precious memories the family is building together.

In particular, My Q and the two boys in the released photos caught the eye with a sense of resemblance that seemed to grow stronger over time. Their affectionate expressions and natural atmosphere made them feel like a real father and sons, warming the hearts of viewers.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young married a businessman in 2015 but divorced four years later in 2019. Since then, she has raised her two sons, Lee Joon and Shinwoo, on her own. She later began a public relationship with My Q in December 2021, building a new family life.

The couple held their wedding ceremony last October and became husband and wife. Since then, they have shared glimpses of their family life and received much support.

In particular, a video posted in June on Kim Na-young's YouTube channel, "Kim Na-young's No Filter TV," showed Kim Na-young and My Q visiting the Yongsan-gu Office, Seoul, to register their marriage. The couple shared the moment they became legally married with fans and showed their sincere side.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.