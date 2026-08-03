'Byun Yo-han's Tiffany Young Shines After Marriage, Making a Big Splash at Work... Dominates From the First Broadcast of 'X the League'

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer and actress Tiffany Young drew attention at the first broadcast of ENA's 'X the League,' leading the program with her steady hosting and strong global communication skills.

Tiffany Young took the stage as host of ENA's global live commerce show 'X the League,' which premiered on the afternoon of the 2nd, and immediately captured the attention of viewers around the world.

At the opening ceremony, Tiffany Young appeared alongside co-MC BamBam. Sellers from around the world were impressed as she arrived in an elegant white dress adorned with sparkling beads.

During the opening ceremony, Tiffany Young confidently guided the show through key rules, including the tier pyramid that symbolizes 'X the League,' as well as introductions to each team's sellers, firmly anchoring the program.

When an Indonesian seller introduced himself by saying, "I can do a 38-hour live stream without a break," she reacted with surprise, saying, "Is that really possible?" Her response drew natural reactions from sellers from other countries. By switching freely between Korean and English, she united 40 sellers from different countries and languages, creating both the tension of a survival show and a strong sense of focus from the start.

After the opening ceremony, 'X the League' moved into its pre-mission, 'The First Pitch,' in which products and pitching order were matched at random, followed by five minutes of discussion and a three-minute pitch. Since the selected country's first-round total sales could earn 5% as a benefit, fierce competition was expected from the very beginning. As BamBam joined directly as the owner of the Thailand team, Tiffany Young led the pre-mission on her own and proved her smooth hosting skills.

Even though every step, from product selection to order determination, unfolded suddenly and under intense pressure, Tiffany Young kept the program steady with her trademark wit and composure. She also showed deep empathy during each seller's pitch, firmly establishing herself as an irreplaceable MC.

'X the League' is a commerce survival show featuring a national competition among eight teams from nine countries and 40 top global sellers. They are battling fiercely for a $500,000 prize, or about 700 million won, and the title of 'global No. 1 seller.'

Tiffany Young, who once again proved her versatility as an all-around entertainer through 'X the League,' will make a glamorous comeback on the 20th with her first full-length album, 'Edge Of Calm.' The album explores moments where subtle tension, focus, and emotional balance intersect just before calm sets in, expressed through musical sensitivity and mature visuals. The double title tracks also feature Miyeon of (G)I-DLE, raising expectations even further.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.