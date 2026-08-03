'SEVENTEEN' Boo Seung-kwan says '60,000 won prepayment' anecdote was false... "Cut off ties with acquaintance who caused harm"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] SEVENTEEN's Boo Seung-kwan directly set the record straight about a false anecdote using his name and explained why he cut off contact with the acquaintance involved.

Recently, Boo Seung-kwan said during a fan communication livestream on Weverse that the so-called "good deed" involving a pork restaurant in Jeju Island was not true. At one point, an online story spread that Boo had prepaid 600,000 won at a friend's restaurant in Jeju and offered drinks to fans. The anecdote spread as if it were true after some fans who actually visited the restaurant were said to have received drinks.

However, Boo Seung-kwan drew a clear line during the livestream, saying, "I really struggled over whether I should talk about this." He explained that the story was not true and said he had never prepaid at the restaurant. He added that he is no longer in contact with the acquaintance connected to the incident.

Above all, Boo said the biggest reason was that fans had suffered direct harm. He explained, "I could not accept fans being hurt," and added, "That is why I cut off contact." He continued, "I am not trying to stop people from visiting because the restaurant is good. But I do not want something I never did to spread as a good deed."

He also urged fans to be especially careful. Boo said, "Do not believe claims like, 'Since I am your friend, I can reserve concert tickets for you,' or 'I can connect you if you pay me.' I do not do those things." He added, "Even if I happen to run into someone on the street and pay for a meal, I will never make a separate prepayment in advance. If someone impersonates me or you suffer a similar scam, please email the company."

Fans showed their support, saying things like, "He must have thought about it so much before speaking up," "You can feel how much he puts fans first," and "Even if it is a false good deed, it should be corrected if it is not true."

Meanwhile, Boo Seung-kwan is in the process of coordinating details regarding his appearance in the new drama "Su-Mok-Geum" (working title).

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.