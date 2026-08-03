Yoo Hye Ju Shares Update From Postpartum Care Center After Father’s Death, Says Her Second Son Smells Like a Newborn

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jung] YouTuber Yoo Hye Ju, who recently lost her father, shared an update on her second son and reconnected with fans after a long time.

On the 3rd, Yoo Hye Ju posted several photos on her SNS along with the message, "Sigh... the smell of a newborn. And the heaven of a postpartum care center. Yoo Geon has grown so much at the care center.>< Who do you think he looks more like?"

The photos showed Yoo Hye Ju spending time with her second son, Yoo Geon, at the postpartum care center. Wearing a mask and taking a selfie beside the baby crib, she drew attention with her simple, makeup-free look shortly after giving birth. Another photo featured a close-up of Yoo Geon’s face, highlighting his distinct features. His fuller cheeks and round eyes brought smiles to viewers.

Fans congratulated her, leaving comments such as, "He looks like his mother," "He looks so gentle," "He has already grown so much," and "He is a newborn, but his features are very clear."

Yoo Hye Ju has recently gone through a difficult period after giving birth to her second son and losing her father. She had previously said she would temporarily pause her YouTube activities to spend time with her family. It was later revealed that her father had passed away after battling cancer, drawing sympathy from many.

Meanwhile, Yoo Hye Ju first became known in 2011 through Comedy TV's "Ulzzang Shidae 5." She currently runs the YouTube channel "LIJULIKE," which has 1.13 million subscribers, and shares daily life and parenting content.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.