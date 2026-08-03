Haha Defends Jung Joon-won Amid “Attitude Controversy”... “He Was Funny and Adorable on Set, Please Watch It as Variety”

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee reporter] Actor Jung Joon-won has found himself at the center of online debate over his somewhat passive behavior on the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) variety show “What Are You Doing When You Play?” Meanwhile, Haha, who appeared on the same program, has stepped in to defend him by describing the atmosphere on set.

Recently, short-form videos edited from Jung Joon-won’s broadcast scenes spread across social networking services and online communities. The clips showed Jung Joon-won, who appeared on “What Are You Doing When You Play?” on the 1st, taking on an acting challenge in which he had to deliver the same line with different emotions.

Jung Joon-won also struggled to speak during the segment that showcased his main profession, acting. He kept his eyes tightly shut and looked visibly tense, prompting puzzled reactions from the other cast members. He eventually said, “I can do it,” but Yoo Jae-suk wrapped up the moment by saying, “Time has passed.”

Jung Joon-won was then given another chance, with the request to act out the line “How old are you?” in a sarcastic tone. But he again closed his eyes and hesitated to continue. Watching this, Haha threw the hat he was wearing onto the floor in an exaggerated reaction, drawing laughter from the set. Yoo Jae-suk also expressed frustration, saying, “From what I can tell, viewers will probably think, ‘When is he ever going to speak?’”

After the broadcast, some viewers criticized Jung Joon-won’s attitude, saying he was “too passive” and “did not participate actively in the variety show.” The short-form clips of the scene also spread quickly, fueling a wide range of opinions.

As the reactions continued, Haha left a comment himself and recalled the atmosphere on set. “I was there,” he wrote. “He was so lovable, cute, and funny,” adding that the mood on site was not fully captured on air.

He also explained his exaggerated reaction, saying it was “a reaction meant to make it funnier,” making clear that it was intended to add variety-show entertainment.

Above all, Haha sent warm words of encouragement to Jung Joon-won, who was taking on his first variety show. “For a first variety show, even ‘What Are You Doing When You Play?’ is really hard for professionals,” he said. “He’s not a professional variety entertainer, so please see him kindly and just enjoy the show. I applaud the actor. Please support him. I support him too.”

Fans also voiced support for Jung Joon-won, saying things like, “It makes sense now that someone who was there explained it directly,” “He could have been nervous since it was his first variety show,” and “He just wasn’t used to variety shows,” adding to the wave of encouragement.

Reporter Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.