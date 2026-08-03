Hong Hyun-hee, Down 11 kg, Looks Even Slimmer and Stuns Fans Again

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee once again drew attention with a dramatically slimmer look.

Hong Hyun-hee shared photos on the 3rd with the caption, "This outfit is so pretty."

In the photos, Hong Hyun-hee is taking a mirror selfie in a short-sleeved T-shirt and short shorts. After losing 11 kg, she showed off an even slimmer figure than before, drawing attention. Her leaner legs and more refined silhouette impressed viewers.

Earlier, Hong Hyun-hee made headlines after revealing that she had maintained her weight at 49 kg through steady diet management and exercise following her 11 kg weight loss.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married interior designer Jey-ssun in 2018 and has a son, Junbeom. [Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na]

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.