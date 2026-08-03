Han Hye-jin and Hwasa, who left "I Live Alone," reunite on "My Little Old Boy"... "A Healing Day for the Two Hye-jins"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Model Han Hye-jin and singer Hwasa are set to show their perfect chemistry once again. The two will tour Namdaemun Market, from shopping to an epic eating spree, bringing laughter into viewers' homes.

On the 3rd, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) released a teaser video for "Han Hye-jin × Hwasa, Shopping and a Hearty Food Tour at Namdaemun Market★" for "My Little Old Boy."

The video showed Han Hye-jin and Hwasa enjoying a cheerful day at Namdaemun Market. As they browsed through the market and went on a shopping spree, they also sampled a variety of foods and displayed their signature eating chemistry.

In particular, Hwasa, living up to her reputation as a food goddess, launched into a full-fledged mukbang when soy-marinated crab appeared, saying, "I'll get started." After carefully putting on plastic gloves and getting fully prepared, Han Hye-jin, watching her, teased, "Just do it casually. Why are you so obsessed?" drawing laughter.

Hwasa, however, did not flinch. She firmly said, "No. Don't say anything in front of food," showing her unwavering food-first conviction and making everyone laugh.

She did not stop there and also ordered "deokjajjim," a specialty of Namdaemun Market. Saying, "This is the original," she expressed her excitement and kept eating without pause. Seeing this, Han Hye-jin recalled Hwasa's past mukbang on "I Live Alone" and joked, "You ate so much gopchang that gopchang disappeared nationwide. This time, Mr. Deokja is going to dry up," turning the set into a sea of laughter.

The two, known to be close friends, drew laughter with their bickering, sister-like chemistry and unfiltered banter, raising anticipation for the full broadcast.

Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin and Hwasa's Namdaemun Market shopping trip and contrasting mukbang styles will be revealed on SBS's "My Little Old Boy," airing at 9 p.m. on the 9th.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.