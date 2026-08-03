'Blanca' Comedian Jung Cheol-gyu Reveals the Identity of the 'Gag Concert' Senior Who Tormented Him for 6 Years... Even Joon Park Could Not Stop It

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok reporter] Comedian Jung Cheol-gyu, who won wide popularity for his 'Blanca' character, has directly exposed the existence of a 'Gag Concert' senior who allegedly harassed him for six years, drawing attention to who that senior might be.

Although Jung did not reveal the senior's real name, he claimed that he endured years of verbal abuse, including threats such as "I will kill you." He also said that even veteran comedian Joon Park stepped in to mediate, but the situation did not change.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Six Years of Continuous Harassment! Drug Addiction! I Didn't Want to Live!!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Namu Miki Heungsinso.'

Jung said that after gaining popularity as 'Blanca' on 'Boksoclub,' he had said in an interview that he hoped to join 'Gag Concert.' However, the article reported it as if his appearance had already been confirmed, and he said this led to a misunderstanding with the program's producer and made things difficult from the start.

He recalled that things were not smooth even while preparing his segments afterward. Although he joined as a special recruit in the 19th class, he found it difficult to build relationships with colleagues from the 20th and 21st classes. He also said senior comedians instructed juniors not to greet him.

Jung said, "When I entered the meeting room, the youngest members would automatically stand up and greet me, but once they saw my face, they would sit back down. Since the seniors had ordered it, the juniors probably had no choice."

He added, however, that some colleagues did help him by discussing his segments with him, and he expressed gratitude for their support.

He claimed, though, that his biggest wound came from one senior's repeated verbal abuse.

Jung said, "Whenever that senior came into the meeting room, he would say, 'Don't stand out' and 'I will kill you.'" He added, "For six years, I kept hearing, 'Work hard when you come for evaluations. But don't stand out. You're annoying, so I will kill you.'"

He continued, "I once ran into him while going for an evaluation and greeted him, and he hated me so much that his arms were shaking."

In the end, Jung said he even went to the restroom to tell the senior, "If I did something wrong, I will fix it," but the reply was, "You did nothing wrong. I just hate you, so get lost."

He said veteran comedian Joon Park also stepped in to mediate after seeing the situation, but it was no use. Jung claimed that the senior even told Joon Park, "I don't like him, hyung. This guy is annoying," and said the harassment did not stop.

Jung confessed that after years of harassment, he eventually received psychiatric treatment.

He said, "I was so exhausted that I went to a psychiatrist." He added, "What was most absurd was that a celebrity I was really close with pretended not to remember me even when he saw me," drawing sympathy.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.