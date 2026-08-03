Han Da-gam, Pregnant at 47, Finally Shows Her Baby Bump... Latest Update Ahead of September Delivery

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Han Da-gam drew attention after sharing a recent update from an exhibition, along with her noticeably rounded baby bump.

On the 3rd, Han Da-gam posted several photos with the message, "It's so hot, isn't it? I usually don't handle heat very well, but this year has been really hot. I keep looking for indoor places. I came here because the Banksy exhibition was said to be so popular. There are a lot of people, but the air conditioning is great, so it's really cool. As expected, the coolest place is the best!"

The photos showed Han Da-gam visiting the exhibition and appreciating various works. Now pregnant, she was seen enjoying the show at a relaxed pace while revealing her noticeably rounded baby bump, drawing attention as she focused on prenatal care.

Previously, Han Da-gam appeared on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Radio Star" and revealed that she was seven months pregnant. At the time, she attracted attention for her slim figure, with her baby bump not yet very visible.

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman one year her senior in 2020. She made headlines in April when she announced her pregnancy at age 47, and she is expected to give birth to a son in September.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.