After Four Years of Dating, They Become Co-CEOs... Do-yun Kim and Kim Seo-yeon Run a Korean Restaurant Together

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Chef Do-yun Kim and actress Kim Seo-yeon have been dating for four years, and attention is also growing over the fact that they are running a Korean restaurant together, beyond their romantic relationship.

A video titled "I Lured Him in Through DM, So Why Won't You Tag Me, Oppa? (with Do-yun Kim, Kim Seo-yeon)" was recently uploaded to the YouTube channel Studio Slam.

In the broadcast, Chef Do-yun Kim revealed for the first time that he is dating actress Kim Seo-yeon. Kim Seo-yeon recalled, "We've been together for about four years," adding, "We first met at a post-play gathering. My first impression of him was very strong." She went on to say, "Not long after that, I got a DM asking, 'Do you want to eat samgyeopsal?'" and explained that their relationship began with Kim's active first message.

The two are not only together as a couple. Last year, Chef Do-yun Kim and Kim Seo-yeon opened and have been operating a Korean noodle brand called Seoyeon at Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam Branch. The restaurant name is also said to have been taken from Kim Seo-yeon's name.

Kim Seo-yeon participates in the business as a co-CEO and has also shared photos of herself making noodles on her social media. She expressed her affection for the restaurant, saying, "Today, I personally made more than 200 servings of noodles. Even if it looks repetitive, I keep working hard to improve the taste little by little."

Chef Do-yun Kim became widely known through the Netflix cooking variety show Culinary Class Wars, seasons 1 and 2.

Kim Seo-yeon made her debut in the 1999 film Whispering Corridors 2: Memento Mori and has continued her acting career with appearances in a range of dramas, including Hyena, The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won, and Live Your Own Life. She is also well known as the daughter of former pro baseball player Kim Yong-cheol.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.