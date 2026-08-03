Cha Ga-won, accused of 30 billion won fraud, faces arrest after third hearing... Warrant hearing concludes

Photo = Yonhap News [Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Cha Ga-won, Chairman of Piark Group and CEO of One Hundred Label, who is suspected of fraud amounting to over 30 billion won, has completed a pre-arrest suspect

CEO Cha left the courthouse in silence regarding questions from reporters concerning the charges, and a decision on whether to detain him is expected to be made as early as late this afternoon. Presiding Judge Bu Dong-sik, who is in charge of warrants at the Seoul Central District Court, conducted the pre-arrest suspect interrogation of CEO Cha, who is suspected of violating the Act on Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes (fraud), starting at 10 a.

m. on the 3rd.

CEO Cha left the courthouse around 12:25 p.

m.

after concluding the warrant review hearing.

2 billion won.

The police estimate the scale of the damages to amount to approximately 30 billion won.

CEO Cha's side completely denies the related charges.

Previously, the police applied for an arrest warrant for CEO Cha twice, but the prosecution rejected the warrants citing the need for supplementary evidence of the crime.

Following further investigation, the police applied for a third arrest warrant on the 22nd of last month, and the prosecution requested the warrant from the court on the 28th of the same month.

The court is expected to decide whether to detain CEO Cha as early as today after reviewing the details of his interrogation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.