"She Was Really Popular" Honorary Brit Baek Jin Kyung Recreates Her 'LA Hot Girl' Look... Proves Her Traffic-Stopping Beauty

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Baek Jin Kyung, who runs the YouTube channel "Honorary Brit," recreated the "LA hot girl" makeup look that once defined her 10 years ago and shared memories from that time, along with her candid thoughts.

Baek Jin Kyung recently uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled "The Honorary Brit Goes Back to Her Hot Girl Days." In the video, she mentioned old photos of herself that recently went viral online and took time to recreate the makeup style that was popular in 2016. Along with behind-the-scenes stories from that period, she also spoke frankly about her appearance, drawing viewers' attention.

That day, Baek Jin Kyung laughed and said, "A while ago, a lot of photos were leaked from my Baek Jin Kyung LA hot girl days," before recreating the makeup trends that swept through 2016 one by one. In particular, she brought back the so-called "Kim Kardashian eyebrows" that were popular at the time, delighting viewers. She carefully recreated the makeup techniques that defined an era, from thick, arched brows to sharply defined lines with concealer, stirring up nostalgia.

She also shared her trademark confidence in response to the reactions that followed the release of her old "LA hot girl" photos. She said, "Some people say, 'What is this?' and can't believe it, but why do I have to prove it? The people claiming I'm wrong should prove it. Prove that I wasn't popular," showing off her witty sense of humor.

She also candidly explained why she continued to maintain the "LA hot girl" style. Baek Jin Kyung recalled, "I had never received compliments about my looks in Korea, but when I went abroad, people viewed my body and appearance positively, and I was so thrilled," adding, "So I think I fully enjoyed that atmosphere and style." She calmly explained why she chose moments that made her happy over the opinions of others, earning empathy from viewers.

More than anything, the video revealed Baek Jin Kyung's honest views on appearance and beauty. She stressed, "Don't blindly accept the wrong beauty standards created by society. You need to seriously think about whether they are truly valid values," questioning uniform standards of beauty.

She went on to say, "There is no single answer to beauty. I'm a pit bull, so don't keep forcing Pomeranian standards of beauty on me. A pit bull can find its own kind of beauty." Through her distinctive analogy, she expressed her belief that people should recognize and love their own charm rather than live by others' standards. Her playful words carried a message that resonated with viewers.

After finishing her makeup, Baek Jin Kyung revealed her complete transformation into the "LA hot girl" style from 10 years ago. Her confident pose, unchanged energy, and bright, positive charm were still very much intact.

Meanwhile, Honorary Brit married British actor Rohan Ned in 2022 and recently shared news of her pregnancy, receiving plenty of support and congratulations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.