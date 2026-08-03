Late Director Heo Beom-wook's Final Film Postponed Indefinitely Two Days Before Release

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] The feature-length animated film "The Pig That Survived Foot-and-Mouth Disease," the final work of the late director Heo Beom-wook, who died in a fire accident, has been postponed indefinitely just two days before its release.

Distributor Indiestory said in an official statement on the 3rd that it would indefinitely postpone the release of "The Pig That Survived Foot-and-Mouth Disease," which had been scheduled to open on the 5th.

Indiestory paid tribute to the late director, saying, "It was a great honor to work with a director who never lost his deep passion for film or his warm perspective on people," and added, "The precious works he left behind will be remembered for a long time."

It continued, "We are deeply sorry to deliver such sudden and heartbreaking news to those who were waiting for the release," and said, "We will provide further guidance on the release and related schedule after the bereaved family and production team have had time to recover."

Director Heo Beom-wook had been receiving treatment after a fire accident on June 23 and died in the early hours of June 28. He was 43.

"The Pig That Survived Foot-and-Mouth Disease" is a hard-boiled feature-length animation about a pig named H who wants to become human and a man named Jeong-seok who wants to become a beast, as they struggle to survive under the control of a system.

Born in 1983, Heo drew attention in 2014 when his first feature-length animation, "Pale Faces," won the grand prize in the feature category at the 30th Holland Animation Film Festival.

His completed film, "The Pig That Survived Foot-and-Mouth Disease," was officially invited to 35 film festivals around the world, including the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, and the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN). It also became the first feature-length animation to win the Best Film award at the 50th Seoul Independent Film Festival (SIFF). However, following the director's sudden death, the screening schedule was postponed indefinitely just two days before release.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.