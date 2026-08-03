Son Dam-bi Shows a Striking Before-and-After Comparison of Her Lifting Procedure... "No Bruising or Swelling, and I Recovered Quickly"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Son Dam-bi candidly revealed her appearance before and after a lifting procedure, showing her changed look.

On the 3rd, Son Dam-bi shared a video on her social networking service account showing the process of the lifting procedure and talked about her firsthand experience.

In the video, Son Dam-bi showed her face before the procedure and explained, "This is my condition before the procedure. The area under my eyes and my nasolabial folds stand out." She then revealed the consultation process, saying, "After discussing improvements for dull skin, the under-eye area, and nasolabial folds, I decided to undergo the Beluti lifting procedure."

After lying down on the bed for the procedure, Son Dam-bi introduced the short treatment time, saying, "The procedure is starting. It takes just five minutes."

Right after the treatment, she said, "There is no swelling or bruising, just a little redness," showing a quick recovery.

Son Dam-bi also revealed her appearance one week after the procedure. She drew attention by saying, "One week after the procedure. This is my bare face, for real. What happened to my skin tone?" as she showed brighter skin and a noticeably different facial impression.

Son Dam-bi explained why she shared the video, saying, "Many people asked me through DM, 'What kind of care did you get?' so I wanted to try it myself and share the experience if it was good."

She added, "I usually prefer natural-looking care rather than obvious changes, so I had a lot of concerns. Personally, it felt more like care than a procedure."

She also said, "I feel like the midface area looks a little more refined, and the under-eye area looks more lively than before, so I am satisfied." She added, "The treatment took only about five minutes, and I was able to return to daily life quickly, which made it less burdensome."

However, Son Dam-bi noted, "The changes and level of satisfaction can differ from person to person, so I recommend making the decision after enough consultation." She added, "I am personally satisfied, and I was told that consistent care is important, so I plan to keep managing it regularly."

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former speed skating national team member Lee Kyou-hyuk in May 2022 and gave birth to a daughter in April last year.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.