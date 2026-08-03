Shin Joo-ah Shows Off Her Slim Figure in a Bikini, Saying, "I’m Grateful for Everything I Have"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Shin Joo-ah showed off her unchanged beauty and toned figure as she shared a dazzling update from her summer vacation.

On the 3rd, Shin Joo-ah posted several photos on her social media account along with the message, "Summer vacation. Be careful in the heat. It was hot, but always be grateful. For everything I am enjoying now."

The photos showed Shin Joo-ah enjoying a relaxed vacation with a friend. She completed a stylish resort look by wearing a black bikini with a matching robe. Her slim, toned body and unexpectedly voluptuous silhouette drew admiration.

In particular, her well-maintained figure and elegant aura captured attention. Her natural smile and relaxed poses also conveyed the easygoing mood of her vacation.

Meanwhile, Shin Joo-ah married a second-generation Thai businessman in 2014 and has since remained active, moving between Thailand and South Korea.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.