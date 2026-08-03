Lee Soo-geun Says His Mother Is a Shaman, but Adds, "She Said Good Things Would Happen, but They Didn't. Not Everything Comes True" (Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Lee Soo-geun and Seo Jang-hoon will offer practical advice to a 51-year-old unknown singer.

On tonight's broadcast of KBS Joy's "Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller," a story from a singer in his 50s who is troubled by vivid prophetic dreams will be revealed.

A 51-year-old singer performing under the stage name Kelly visits the hosts. He says he has dreamed of becoming a singer since childhood, but after years of obscurity, he has continued to sing steadily at various performance venues.

During the show, the guest says, "I used to have prophetic dreams often, but after my father passed away, the dreams became much clearer," adding, "I keep worrying that my late father is appearing in my dreams because he cannot move on to a better place."

He also says he has repeatedly experienced dreams about work related to performances appearing first and then becoming reality. When he shares that he once dreamed of signs about his family's health, the hosts are left stunned.

Seo Jang-hoon, however, offers grounded advice, saying, "Rather than something shamanistic, it is likely your long-held longing and worry appearing in your dreams." Lee Soo-geun also chimes in, saying, "My mother often calls to ask if anything good has happened, but there is never anything good," and, "Not every dream comes true."

Meanwhile, Seo Jang-hoon also presents a sharp solution after hearing that, despite his strong talent, the guest has failed to pass even the document screening stage for every audition program he has tried.

From anxiety over prophetic dreams to longing for his father and an unbroken dream of becoming a singer, the guest's story will air on episode 376 of KBS Joy's "Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller" at 8 p.m. tonight.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.