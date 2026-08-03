Yoon Hyung Bin's Tragic Turn After His Peak Years of Earning 100 Million Won a Month: "It Was Not an Investment, but a Complete Scam"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Comedian Yoon Hyung Bin, who lost 2 billion won in business, revealed that he once earned more than 100 million won a month during his peak years, but was also caught up in an investment scam.

A preview for MBN's "Dongchimi," aired at the end of the broadcast on the 2nd, featured Shim Hyun-seop, Lee Tae-sung, Kim Jang-hoon, Gong Hyung-jin, and Yoon Hyung Bin sharing a range of stories about money and business.

That day, Yoon Hyung Bin looked back on his peak years and disclosed his earnings at the time, saying, "I thought it was possible to make more than 100 million won in a month."

But behind that glamorous peak came an unexpected ordeal.

Yoon Hyung Bin confessed that he went to collect the money that had been promised for an investment, only to find the building empty and piled high with bills, saying he had been scammed by the very place he had trusted as an investment firm.

After hearing this, financial education expert Sun-Hwa Sung advised, "You should discuss it with Jung Kyung-mi first," stressing the importance of communication with one's spouse.

Previously, Yoon Hyung Bin said on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" that he had run four businesses and suffered losses of about 2 billion won.

When some people pointed to his business failures as a weakness, he drew laughter by saying, "It's not like everything went under."

Meanwhile, Yoon Hyung Bin married fellow comedian Jung Kyung-mi in 2013, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.