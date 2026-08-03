Anyone Can Tell He's KCM's Son...♥ Bang Ye-won Reveals Her 7-Month-Old Youngest Child, "With My Treasures"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Bang Ye-won, the wife of singer KCM, who is set to hold their wedding ceremony in October, shared a glimpse of her daily life with their three children.

On the 2nd, Bang Ye-won posted several photos and videos on her social media account with the caption, "This moment with my treasures is so precious."

The released photos showed the warm everyday life of KCM's family. In particular, a selfie of Bang Ye-won holding her youngest son, born last December, drew attention. Even while caring for her children, she showed off her unchanged beauty, while the baby's distinct features added to the heartwarming scene.

Another family photo showed KCM, their eldest daughter, and their second daughter all smiling brightly as they enjoyed a meal together. In another video, the family gathered in front of a birthday cake and shared a special moment by blowing out the candles together. As KCM sang, the family smiled warmly, fully capturing the affectionate atmosphere.

Bang Ye-won also greeted fans, saying, "The weather is really hot. Please stay safe in the heat and have a pleasant evening."

Meanwhile, KCM had lived in a common-law marriage with his wife for a long time before officially registering their marriage in 2021. At the time, he revealed that he had delayed the registration out of concern that past debt issues might affect his family. The couple is scheduled to hold their formal wedding ceremony in October.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.