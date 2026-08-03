Nam Bo-ra shocked by leftover belly fat after giving birth: "It’s not swelling, it’s fat"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Nam Bo-ra candidly revealed the belly fat that remained after giving birth.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Can’t I just live here? Postpartum care center heaven. I should come back after having my second child~" was uploaded to Nam Bo-ra’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Nam Bo-ra received a postpartum massage and said, "I came into the postpartum care center at 59 kg, and I lost 2 kg in just one day." She added, "The swelling in my feet is really all gone," and shared how her body was doing.

Nam Bo-ra enjoyed the meals and snacks provided at the postpartum care center, but also opened up about her concerns over managing her weight. She said, "My goal is to lose weight here and leave," and added, "I’m currently 57 kg, and I want to get down to 53 kg before I leave. But the food is really, really delicious. It’s so hard to resist." She then drew sympathy by showing herself eating bread and saying, "The postpartum period is only two weeks, so I guess it’s okay to eat a little during this time?"

Later, Nam Bo-ra headed out for postpartum fitness. She said, "They told me they would show me exercises that help recovery and exercises that can help my stomach go down faster," expressing her anticipation.

In particular, Nam Bo-ra drew attention by honestly showing the belly that had not yet gone down after childbirth. She said, "My stomach is sticking out this much, but the lower belly fat just won’t go away."

In response, the specialist explained, "The swelling is gone now, and what remains is fat." After hearing that, Nam Bo-ra laughed and said, "That’s shocking. I want to deny it," drawing sympathy with her realistic postpartum concerns.

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a businessman of the same age in May last year and gave birth to a healthy baby boy in June.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.