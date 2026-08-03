Rescene's Won-i Takes It in Stride Despite Baseless Bullying Rumors, Saying, "Don't Unstan Me After Looking at My Old Photos"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Rescene's Won-i drew laughs from fans with her cheerful and easygoing communication, even amid baseless allegations of school bullying surrounding her.

While chatting with fans on a recent fan communication platform, Won-i showed her bright side by saying, "RIMIN, even if you see me from back when I used to eat a lot of delicious food and was chubby, don't unstan me. Don't watch me dance." She then added, "Since you've seen my photos, RIMIN, show me your old photos too," continuing the conversation in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Her response came as her old photos drew renewed attention alongside the recent school bullying allegations circulating online. Rather than offering a direct explanation, Won-i met fans with her usual candid and cheerful manner. She instead embraced the attention in a positive way, showing off her trademark confidence.

Previously, an anonymous internet user sparked controversy by posting on social media that they had been a victim of school bullying by Rescene's Won-i. The claim spread quickly, as Won-i had recently been gaining momentum after making her name known to the public through the YouTube channel "Hello, this is Woni, nice to meet you," and then scoring a reverse-run No. 1 with "LOVE ATTACK" and her first music show win with "Pretty Girl."

Later, however, an account called "Won-i's homeroom teacher" appeared and pushed back against the allegations. The account operator said they were a teacher who had served as Won-i's homeroom teacher for the second and third grades while she attended Okpo Seongji Middle School. They also shared a handwritten letter, stories from that time, and supportive messages from other teachers to show her school life. Through that, they emphasized that Won-i was a diligent student and rejected the claims that she had been a school bully.

The teacher also responded to the claim that the whistleblower had been in the same dance club as Won-i. "I am still in regular contact with 11 of the 12 members of Seongbaem, including Won-i, who were born in 2004," the teacher said. "So when that post went up yesterday, in which the person referred to themselves as Seongji eel, all of our kids and I were very shocked."

The account that first posted the allegations has since deleted both the post and the account, and it is no longer available.

Won-i's old photos, which were revealed during the controversy, also attracted attention. Her fresh-faced school days and the confident image she now shows on stage became a topic of discussion together. Fans are cheering her on for responding with honesty and humor, even when it comes to her past.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.