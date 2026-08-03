Park Ha-sun Draws Laughs with Her Unexpected Charm, Wearing Luxury Brand C from Head to Toe and Wiping an Apple on Her Clothes

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Park Ha-sun drew attention with her luxurious fashion and down-to-earth daily life.

On the 2nd, Park Ha-sun shared several photos along with the caption, "Long time no see."

In the photos, Park Ha-sun is seen enjoying a relaxed moment on an outdoor terrace. Her styling, completed with items from luxury brand C from her outfit to her bag, created a refined and elegant mood that caught the eye.

But in contrast to her luxury fashion, Park Ha-sun also showed her casual side by wiping an apple on her clothes before eating it, drawing laughs. Even in a glamorous setting, she revealed her easygoing charm and shared a surprising glimpse of her everyday life.

Meanwhile, Park Ha-sun married actor Ryu Soo-young in 2017, and they have a daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.