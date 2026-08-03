"Is Dad dying now?" Eum Moon-suk recalls the vow he made while keeping vigil at his terminally ill father's deathbed ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Eum Moon-suk of "You Quiz on the Block" recalls the vow he made while keeping vigil at his father's deathbed.

On the 3rd, tvN released a preview clip featuring actor Eum Moon-suk from "You Quiz on the Block."

Before becoming an actor, Eum Moon-suk spent years in obscurity as a singer and dancer. Yoo Jae-suk asked, "You came to Seoul with the dream of becoming a dancer. Did you ever think about going back home?" Eum Moon-suk candidly replied, "There were times when I wanted to go back because I wanted to sleep comfortably, be loved, and not feel lonely."

What helped Eum Moon-suk endure was his father. He said, "One day, my father came up to Seoul. When we met, he said he had to go somewhere in a hurry and took money out of his pocket. There were 1,000-won, 5,000-won, and 50,000-won bills mixed together. That must have been all he had. Looking at my father's back, I decided, 'I have to toughen up. I will somehow make it here.' And I held on."

Eum Moon-suk then recalled the moment his father passed away. He said, "I was there when my father died. He had terminal cancer, had lost all his muscle, and was being given strong opioid painkillers almost continuously, so he could not stay conscious. Even when he opened his eyes, he could not meet anyone's gaze. But my father was looking straight at me." He added, "I said, 'Dad, are you dying now?' After I said that, my father took three breaths and passed away."

Eum Moon-suk said, "At that moment, I whispered in my father's ear, 'Dad, don't worry. I will take care of Mom and my sister in your place, so go in peace.' When I came out and cried from sadness, I made up my mind: 'I am the head of the family now. I have to protect my family.'"

Meanwhile, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," featuring Eum Moon-suk, will air on the 5th at 8:45 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.