Jo Se-ho, Who Had Kept a Low Profile Amid Gang-Association Rumors, Strikes a V Sign With a Slimmer Face

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Kim Sook’s post-award speech for the Blue Dragon Series Awards also revealed an update on broadcaster Jo Se-ho in photos from the after-party she shared.

On the 1st, Kim Sook posted several behind-the-scenes photos from the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards on her social media account. She won the Best Female Entertainer award for the Netflix variety show "Screwballs," posed for commemorative photos with her colleagues while holding the trophy, and shared the after-party scene with fans as well.

The released photos showed Jo Se-ho alongside "Screwballs" cast members Hong Jin-kyung, Joo Woo-jae, and Wooyoung. Smiling brightly, Jo Se-ho struck a V sign and stood shoulder to shoulder with his colleagues, staying until the end of the after-party and showing the team’s unchanged chemistry.

The photos drew attention in particular because they offered a rare glimpse of Jo Se-ho, who had rarely appeared in public after scaling back his activities. Looking noticeably slimmer, he smiled at the after-party and showed his close loyalty to the cast members.

Kim Sook said, "I never imagined there would be so many people who love Netflix's 'Screwballs.'" She added, "Thanks to the cast and production team who have worked with us all this time, we achieved a meaningful result." She also said, "I’m grateful to the 'Screwballs' members and to Song Eun-i, who waited until the awards ceremony ended to congratulate us."

Jo Se-ho became the center of controversy last year after allegations surfaced that he had ties to a criminal gang. At the time, he flatly denied the rumors, but also said, "I reflect on the fact that I did not handle all of my relationships from my younger days in a mature way." He later stepped down from some variety shows and significantly reduced his activities. He is currently appearing only through Netflix's variety show "Screwballs."

Fans who saw the photos reacted with comments such as, "It's a face we haven't seen in a while," "He still seems close with the members, which is nice to see," and "It's a relief to see him smiling," showing interest in Jo Se-ho’s long-awaited update.

Meanwhile, "Screwballs Season 6: The Law of Survival" is scheduled for release on the 8th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.