Park Bo-kyung’s moving acceptance speech to Lee Sang-yi’s o0o meme drew 2.3 million global viewers. Prism’s exclusive global livestream captivated K-content fans worldwide

[Sportschosun Reporter Kwon Young-han] RXC, the operator of the retail media platform PRIZM, said it successfully wrapped up the exclusive global livestream of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on July 31 at Chroma Hall in Paradise City, Incheon. The livestream drew a cumulative 2.3 million viewers and delivered a vivid viewing experience to K-content fans around the world.

The Blue Dragon Series Awards is South Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to streaming content. It honors dramas and variety shows released on major platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Wavve, TVING, and Coupang Play, selecting winners from works recognized for both popularity and artistic merit. At this year's 5th ceremony, 18 categories were presented, including the grand prize, best drama, best variety show, best actor and actress, best supporting actor and actress, and best newcomer awards. Kim Go-eun took home the grand prize, while The Legend of Kitchen Soldier won best drama and I’m a Virgin, but I Want to Date won best variety show. The best actor and actress awards went to Park Hae-soo and Shin Hye-sun.

As the official digital broadcast partner for the event, Prism Production livestreamed the entire ceremony exclusively to viewers worldwide through the PRIZM app, from the red carpet to the main awards show and the post-ceremony celebrations. In particular, it delivered the energy of the venue in real time through ultra-high-definition video and ultra-high-fidelity audio that showcased the platform's technical strengths. It also provided subtitles in each viewer's language through AI simultaneous interpretation, allowing audiences to enjoy the ceremony without language barriers. The result was a viewing environment that let K-content fans around the world immerse themselves together, regardless of time or location.

Prism Production also supported brand partnership operations alongside the global livestream. At this year's ceremony, beauty brand Lavien participated as a partner for the "Global Icon with LAVIEN Cosmetic" category. The segment drew attention when Sota Fukushi, who appeared in Netflix's popular drama Can This Love Be Translated?, presented the award to actor Go Youn-jung. In addition, special gifts made up of various brand products were provided to nominees, presenters and winners, while short-form content was also produced on the red carpet and elsewhere, adding to the overall polish of the event.

Yuhanik, CEO of RXC, the operator of Prism Production, said, "It is meaningful that the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards was livestreamed to audiences around the world with Prism Production's differentiated media capabilities, allowing global K-content fans to enjoy it together without the limits of time or place." He added, "Going forward, we will continue to build on Prism Production's strengths and grow into a global retail media platform that brings more fans buzzworthy K-culture media events."

Reporter Kwon Young-han kwonfilm@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.