Yeo Yeon-hee Reveals Her Real Boyfriend After Clearing Up Dating Rumors With Son Jong-won... Romantic Date in Paris

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Model Yeo Yeon-hee showed her unchanged affection by sharing photos from a trip to Paris with her boyfriend. After recently addressing dating rumors with chef Son Jong-won herself, her sweet everyday life with her public boyfriend has drawn even more attention.

On the 2nd, Yeo posted several photos on her social networking service account with the caption, "Paris around this time last year. It was so hot and exhausting, but now I miss it again! #paris."

The released photos showed Yeo enjoying dates with her boyfriend at various spots around Paris, France. The two walked down the street arm in arm and spent affectionate time together. At a cafe, they leaned their shoulders together for a selfie, creating a relaxed atmosphere.

In particular, she did not hide her affection, even sharing a moment of kissing her boyfriend on the cheek in the middle of the street. Their casual couple outfits and natural physical affection completed a movie-like travel mood.

The post also drew attention because it came shortly after she clarified the recent dating rumors involving chef Son Jong-won.

Earlier, Yeo appeared on the YouTube channel Danny Cho and addressed the rumors that she was dating chef Son Jong-won, saying, "We have a lot of mutual acquaintances, so we hang out together," and made it clear that they were not in a romantic relationship. She then revealed that she currently has a boyfriend. She said her boyfriend joked, "How many followers did you gain?" and added, "He said he hoped he could make the news once too," drawing laughter.

Yeo also explained why she did not immediately respond to the dating rumors, saying, "If it were true, it would be a problem, but since it wasn't, I thought staying quiet might not get any reaction." She reiterated that it had been nothing more than a misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, Yeo is a model who placed third in the third season of Korea's Next Top Model (KNTM) in 2012. She recently appeared on tvN's Kill It: Style Creator War.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.