After IVF Success, Kim Ji-min Suffers from Food Cravings Instead of Morning Sickness... Kim Jun-ho Has Changed a Lot, Too

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Ji-min has shared an update on her pregnancy.

On the 3rd, Kim Ji-min said, "Anyone else dealing with food cravings... I was just happy I didn't have morning sickness, but I never thought this would be food cravings!" She also showed off a meal prepared by Kim Jun-ho, saying, "Cucumber cold soup made by my husband." As she spends her pregnancy eating a hearty meal of cucumber cold soup, stir-fried pork, and fresh lettuce for wraps, many have been sending her messages of support. In particular, expectant father Kim Jun-ho has drawn attention for showing a different side of himself by cooking for her personally.

Kim Ji-min announced her pregnancy herself on the 30th of last month. She said, "A precious life came to my tiny belly," and added, "Relying on my husband, who kept comforting me by saying not to overdo it and not to rush, I began my first IVF treatment. I am so grateful that Duruppi came to us on the very first try, as if it had been waiting for this day."

Kim Ji-min also said, "After hearing that all the tests finally showed I had returned to my original body, with just a little exaggeration, I still laugh when I think about how I rushed to insist, 'Let's do IVF now!' before the professor could change his mind. It feels like yesterday that he smiled like a father and readily said, 'Let's do it!' That is how our Duruppi came to us." She added, "Now that the early pregnancy period has passed and I can finally talk about it, I think I will be able to sleep soundly tonight."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho in July last year.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.