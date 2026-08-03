"Single Mom" Ji Yeon-su Reveals Why She Works Part-Time at a Gomtang Restaurant: "So I Can Feed My Son Premium Beef Gomtang Until He’s Full"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Ji Yeon-su shared a glimpse of her daily life with her son and said she has been diligently working as a restaurant employee at a gomtang shop. Her heartfelt confession that she works because she wants to feed Min-su well also moved many readers.

On the 3rd, Ji Yeon-su uploaded a video titled "Serving 150 Bowls at a Gomtang Restaurant" to her YouTube channel.

The video showed Ji Yeon-su preparing breakfast with her son, Min-su. While making stir-fried kimchi herself, she boasted about her son's appetite, saying, "I used to just make it for him, and he would eat an entire container of kimchi stir-fry."

Min-su also did not hide his affection for his mother. When asked, "Do you know how hard your mom works?" he replied, "I can tell how exhausted she is by the smell and the look on her face when she comes home," adding, "From now on, I’ll hug you every day. I’m sorry," which brought Ji Yeon-su to tears.

Ji Yeon-su also praised his school life. As she read Min-su’s report card, she said, "It said he did well on all his performance assessments, and that his persistence stood out because he kept trying to solve difficult assignments until the end." She added, "I was so touched that I kept reading it until dawn," expressing her deep emotion. She then said with pride, "He attended school every day in the first semester of fourth grade without being late or absent once."

She said the walk to school with her son is also one of her most precious moments. Ji Yeon-su explained, "I dropped him off at school every single day," adding, "It’s the only time I can feel the changing seasons with him, so it’s a good time for me too."

Afterward, Ji Yeon-su headed to the gomtang restaurant for work, walking briskly toward the store. She explained, "It takes 10 minutes from school to work, so I’ve gotten into the habit of walking fast."

She emphasized, "This is not my restaurant. I’m just an employee with no involvement in the management at all," adding, "Many people want to see me working, so I got permission to film and share it."

Her coworkers testified to her diligence. One employee said, "She says her arms hurt because she carries 100 to 150 bowls every day," while another also praised her, saying, "She’s really good at her job."

In fact, Ji Yeon-su kept moving without a break as she took orders, carried food, and served customers. She said she serves more than 150 bowls a day, handling the busy restaurant work with ease.

She also spoke candidly about her broadcasting career. Ji Yeon-su said, "Even when I first got a job, I never told people I was someone who appeared on TV," adding, "I was once fired because I was Ji Yeon-su. Rumors spread about a version of me that wasn’t real, and they didn’t want to pay to hire someone like that. So I don’t say it first."

She then recalled dishwashing at a tonkatsu restaurant as her hardest part-time job, laughing as she said, "The dishes never stopped coming, and I thought I was going crazy. It was truly dishwashing hell."

Above all, the biggest reason Ji Yeon-su keeps working is her son. She said she packs the gomtang provided as an employee benefit and prepares it as Min-su’s breakfast, adding, "I work here because I want Min-su to eat premium Korean beef gomtang until he’s full."

She continued, "Eating is really important during a child’s growth. While eating gomtang, I could feel that he was getting stronger and that his body was changing," adding, "Like any mother, I don’t mind at all when it comes to what goes into my child’s mouth."

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-su married Eli, formerly of UKISS, in 2014 and had a son, Min-su, but the couple divorced in 2020. Ji Yeon-su is raising her son alone, while Eli recently remarried, drawing public attention.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.