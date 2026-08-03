Super Junior's Donghae Mentions Rumors of Dating Sandara Park: "We First Met Thanks to Seven" ('Donghae Water and Land')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Donghae of 'Donghae Water and Land' brought up past dating rumors involving Sandara Park.

On the 3rd, Sandara Park of 2NE1 appeared on the YouTube channel 'East Sea and Baekdu Eunhyuk.'

Donghae greeted Sandara Park warmly as soon as she appeared. He said, "We've known each other for a really long time. We met in high school, so that's when we started speaking casually to each other."

Donghae said, "Among fans, there are still many who think we dated back in the day," while Eunhyuk added, "In the past, even being a little close to someone could spark dating rumors. Didn't there used to be absurd rumors about Lee Bo-ram too?"

Sandara Park said, "Donghae talked about it on 'Jipdaesung,'" referring to an anecdote from their trainee days, when Donghae met G-Dragon and Taeyang through Seven before BigBang's debut.

Sandara Park recalled, "I was there too, but he left me out of the story. It was before BigBang debuted and before we debuted as well, when Seven was the only superstar. Whenever Seven gathered the trainees and told us to come out, we would go and get treated to meat. The people who were always there were G-Dragon, Taeyang, Jang Hyun-seung, and me. Minzy was too young."

Eunhyuk joked, "So you were just tagging along? You were an YG spy, weren't you?" Donghae replied, "I really liked YG. I loved Seven's 'Come Back to Me,' and I thought, 'Did Seven hyung really call me?'"

However, that was not the first time the two had met. Donghae explained, "It had only been a short time since Seven hyung and I exchanged numbers. Then Seven hyung's number showed up on my phone. He told me to come out to watch a movie, so I was happy, but then he said, 'A friend from the Philippines will be coming too.' At the time, there was no internet, and I didn't know any Filipino language, so I wondered, 'What am I supposed to do with someone from the Philippines?' I was shy, and Sandara Park was shy too, but we watched the movie. I kept thinking, 'How am I supposed to greet her in Filipino?' and at the end, the only thing I said was, 'Please take care on your way home.' That was our first meeting."

Sandara Park said, "Back then, I was at the stage where I would say only one or two words a day. I didn't have any friends, so Seven looked after me a lot and tried to make me feel comfortable."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.