Seo Jeong-hee, Battling Breast Cancer, Explains Why She Keeps Her Long Hair in the Heat: "Proof That I Have Lived Through It"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Seo Jeong-hee reflected on the time she endured chemotherapy as she opened up about why she cannot bring herself to cut her long hair, even in the sweltering heat.

On the 3rd, Seo Jeong-hee shared a lengthy post and recent photos on her social networking service account. In the photos, she drew attention by smiling brightly with her long hair tied up high despite the hot weather.

Seo wrote, "It is summer, and the word 'heat wave' is heard several times a day," adding, "Even when I stand still, sweat runs down my body. My long hair sticks to the back of my neck and will not let go, and the strands clinging to my face are so uncomfortable on these days."

She continued, "I also think, 'How much cooler would it be if I cut my hair?'" but added, "Still, I cannot cut it yet. This hair is not just hair to me."

She explained that her long hair symbolizes the time she endured chemotherapy and slowly regained her life. "The time when my hair fell out because of chemotherapy, the time when I had to accept the unfamiliar person in the mirror, the time when I held on day by day waiting for my hair to grow back," she said. "I still remember the moment I touched the tiny, downy hairs that first began to grow and felt, 'I am living again.'"

She added, "This hair is a record of the time I endured and the days I lived again," giving it a special meaning.

Seo said, "This year marks my fourth summer," and noted, "The first summer, the second summer, the third summer, and now the fourth summer have not been easy." She added that even in the heat, she had repeatedly considered cutting her hair, but kept going by telling herself, "Just a little longer."

She also expressed hope for a full recovery. Seo wrote, "After one more summer, the long-awaited time for a full recovery diagnosis will come," adding, "When that day comes, I think I will be able to smile comfortably and say, 'I am fine.' Maybe then I will be able to let go of this hair."

She went on to say, "That day’s snip of the scissors will not simply be about cutting my hair, but a greeting to myself for having carried me through such a long time," leaving a deep impression.

Finally, she wrote, "For some people, cutting their hair may be a small choice, but for others, it takes time of waiting, enduring, and recovering in their hearts," adding, "This hot summer, and this frustrating long hair, are proof that I have lived through it. It is a time that embraces me today as I pass through my fourth summer."

Meanwhile, Seo Jeong-hee was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2022 and underwent surgery and treatment. Since then, she has recovered her health and continued active public activities. She is also publicly dating architect Kim Tae-hyun, who is six years younger than her.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.