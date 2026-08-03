The backstory behind Yoon Nam-no’s delayed wedding gift to Park Eun-young: "I only had 80,000 won in my bank account"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Chef Yoon Nam-no opened up about the story that had been weighing on his mind as he finally handed Chef Park Eun-young a belated wedding gift.

In the episode of "Yoon Nam-no’s show" released on the 3rd, Park Eun-young appeared with the caption, "Eun-young came to repay a favor," and the two shared an honest conversation.

As soon as he saw Park Eun-young that day, Yoon Nam-no cautiously began by saying, "I’m really, really sorry," and added, "I put my name on the wedding guest list, but I couldn’t give the congratulatory money."

Park Eun-young laughed and said, "No, I saw that you came, and I saw you eating," while Yoon Nam-no candidly explained, "I really had no money at the time. Because of the opening of Notre, I only had 80,000 won in my bank account. I couldn’t pay because I had no money."

Park Eun-young was surprised by the unexpected reason and said, "You couldn’t pay because you had no money? I talked badly about you a lot..." Yoon Nam-no kept apologizing, saying, "I’m sorry."

Yoon Nam-no then handed over the belated wedding gift. Park Eun-young, holding the thick envelope, exclaimed, "I didn’t expect this much," and Yoon Nam-no said sincerely, "I couldn’t put in a lot. Instead, I wanted to buy something useful for your home."

Yoon Nam-no also revealed that Park Eun-young had done something even more meaningful for him. He said, "She asked what I wanted for the opening of Notre, and I said I didn’t need anything. But she noticed that my staff were uncomfortable writing work tasks in notebooks." He continued, "So she recommended a specific model and asked, 'Should I buy this for you?' I immediately said, 'Yes.' But the very next day, she bought me a laptop worth over 1 million won," adding with a laugh, "She’s really a man among men. No, a woman among women."

In the warm atmosphere, Yoon Nam-no emphasized their close friendship, saying, "People say there’s no such thing as friendship between a man and a woman. There is." The two also showed their trust in each other, adding to the heartwarming mood.

Meanwhile, Yoon Nam-no recently opened a restaurant in Apgujeong, Seoul. He previously revealed on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s "Omniscient Interfering View" that he took out about 600 million won in loans while preparing to open the restaurant. At the time, he drew attention by sharing his realistic struggles, saying, "I don’t have a salary. It all goes toward loan interest."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.