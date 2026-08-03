Noel's Kang Kyun-sung Announces October Wedding: "I Met Someone I Want to Spend My Life With" (Full Text)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Noel's Kang Kyun-sung has announced his marriage himself.

On the 3rd, Kang shared the news of his wedding through a handwritten letter on his personal account, expressing his first gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the fans who have stood by him for so long.

That day, Kang posted a long message beginning with, "To our always-appreciated Noel Light fans." He said, "Because you have stayed by my side through the long years, in both happy and difficult times, I have been able to live surrounded by so much love. I am truly grateful," expressing deep appreciation to his fans.

He then announced the marriage news directly, saying, "I am writing this because I have news I want to share with you first."

Kang said, "I have met someone precious whom I want to walk through life with, and I will be getting married on October 30." He added, "I am a little nervous as I share this news, but I wanted to tell you directly before anyone else."

He added, "I sincerely thank you for always supporting me without change and for sharing the important moments of my life with me. If you continue to watch over us warmly and bless us, it will be a great source of strength."

He concluded by once again thanking his fans, saying, "Thank you, Noel Light fans."

Following Kang Kyun-sung's surprise wedding announcement, fans have been sending congratulatory messages such as, "Congratulations from the bottom of my heart," "Wishing you happiness always," and "Please keep sharing great music for a long time," cheering him on as he begins a new chapter.

Meanwhile, Kang Kyun-sung debuted with Noel in 2002 and has been loved for numerous hit songs, including "Holding On," "Proposal," "It Was All You," "Missing You," and "In the Alley in Front of Your House Late at Night."

The following is Kang Kyun-sung's full SNS post.

To our always-appreciated Noel Light fans.

Through the long years together, in both happy and difficult times,

because you have always stayed by my side,

I have been able to live surrounded by so much love.

Thank you so much.

I am writing this because I have news I want to share with you first,

so I am leaving this message here.

I have met someone precious

whom I want to walk through life with, and on October 30,

I will be getting married.

I feel a little nervous as I share this news,

but I wanted to tell you directly before anyone else.

Thank you sincerely for always supporting me without change,

and for sharing the precious moments of my life with me.

I sincerely thank you.

If you continue to watch over us warmly

and bless us, it will be a great source of strength.

Thank you, Noel Light fans.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.