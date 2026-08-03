Shin Dong-yup Exposes Boom: "I Recommended Him for 'Amazing Saturday,' but He Gave Me a Fake Wine Gift, and I Spit It Out After One Sip" ('Cheers Hyung')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Shin Dong-yup of 'Cheers Hyung' exposed Boom.

On the YouTube channel 'Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup' on the 3rd, Boom, Nucksal, and MC Hammer appeared.

Boom, who said Shin Dong-yup is a wine enthusiast, opened by saying, "I feel so sorry bringing up wine." Shin Dong-yup explained, "When we were discussing 'Amazing Saturday,' there was a format we had bought from Japan with money, instead of the current concept. We were deciding between the two, and I suggested that since the MC had to play songs and bring everyone together, Boom would be a good fit for that concept. At the time, Boom was hosting an ideal-type tournament corner during 'Champagne,' and his ad-libs were so good. That was when I realized Boom's talent."

Shin Dong-yup said he strongly recommended Boom despite the production team's concerns. Thanks to that, Boom joined 'Amazing Saturday,' and after learning about it later, he gave Shin Dong-yup a bottle of wine. Shin Dong-yup said, "It was extremely expensive. It was worth more than 1 million won. I asked, 'How did you get this?' and he said he had received it as a gift from someone he knew. It was French wine, but he got it from someone in another country." He added, "There are a lot of fakes in Korea, and in other countries too. I said, 'Isn't this fake?' He didn't know, but he only knew it was a very luxurious wine. I had another bottle of the same brand at home, and I knew the taste well. I left it there, and a few months later, one night when I wanted to give myself a gift, I took one sip, went straight to the sink and spat it out, then threw away the rest." His story drew laughter.

Shin Dong-yup tried to comfort Boom, saying, "I accepted his feelings through that gift. The person who gave it to him probably meant it sincerely too." Nucksal then made everyone laugh by saying, "Wasn't he trying to kill you and take your seat?"

Shin Dong-yup added, "I didn't tell Boom this, but Seo Hyejin, the CEO who created 'Miss Trot,' found my story funny. She is the kind of person who speaks her mind right away. She came back later and gave me a proper bottle of wine." But Nucksal joked, "If Shin Dong-yup had swallowed that, he would have gone blind," drawing more laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.