Moon Se-yoon's Wife Was a Former Cheerleader... "LG Fans Booed After Wedding Announcement" (Leave What for?)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Comedian Moon Se-yoon showed his unwavering affection for his wife, a former cheerleader, as he opened up about everything from their first meeting to the behind-the-scenes story of their wedding.

On the episode of the Kstar variety show 'Leave What for?' that aired on the 3rd, comedian Moon Se-yoon and actor Jungjin Lee appeared as guests and displayed their quick wit and lively banter.

That day, Moon recalled his first meeting with his wife, Kim Hana, a former cheerleader, and said, "She made the first move. We became friends on Minihompy, and that led to us meeting in person."

He added, "I have a low voice and a rather steady personality. She said she liked that. She was the one who asked me out first," revealing that their relationship began with his wife's active pursuit.

When Lee Young-ja asked, "I heard your wife is very beautiful?" Moon replied modestly, "Compared with me, yes," drawing laughter. When she then asked, "Wasn't she a cheerleader?" he explained, "She worked for the LG Twins for a long time."

Moon also shared a memorable story from the time he announced his marriage. He said, "I went to meet the fans in person to share the news of my wedding," and recalled, "When I went up on the cheering platform, all I heard was booing, like 'Boo~.'"

He then remembered his wife as "the flower of the baseball stadium," referring to her popularity at the time, and his witty account of the fans' unexpected reaction filled the studio with laughter.

But the road to marriage was far from easy. Moon confessed, "At the time, I had almost nothing. My military service issue had not even been resolved yet, so I told her, 'If we get married now, you'll have a hard time. I don't have money, and I haven't served yet, so let's get engaged instead.'"

His wife's answer, however, was firm. He said, "She told me, 'I'll go through that hardship with you,'" and added, "Once she said she would go through it with me, there was nothing else to say. That made me decide to marry her," touching the audience.

Life after marriage was not easy either. Moon said, "I took out loans with everything I could and barely managed to rent a house on the outskirts. But two years later, housing prices rose sharply, and we had no choice but to move into a monthly rental," speaking candidly about the difficulties of his early married life.

After steadily building his career through variety shows, he said, "I finally bought my own home three years ago," and the cast responded with sincere applause and congratulations.

He also expressed satisfaction with his current life. Moon joked in his trademark cheerful style, "I don't really have many worldly desires anymore. I can't believe I have so few ambitions. Fortunately, my kids aren't doing that well in school either. They don't seem to have much talent for studying," bringing laughter to the studio.

Meanwhile, Moon married cheerleader Kim Hana in 2009, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.