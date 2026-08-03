Jung Jae-yong firmly rejects Lee Haneul’s suggestion to call Kim Chang-yeol amid ‘feud rumors’

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] DOC members Lee Haneul and Jung Jae-yong brought up Kim Chang-yeol.

On the 3rd, a short video titled "A video letter to Chang-yeol?" was posted on Lee Haneul’s YouTube channel.

During a live broadcast, Jung Jae-yong seemed about to say something, but held back. Lee Haneul then said, "Go ahead. Let’s see how people react. If you have something to say, say it," and mentioned Kim Chang-yeol, who had been at the center of feud rumors, adding, "A video letter to Chang-yeol."

Jung Jae-yong was surprised and said, "You know I’m just breathing and you already know what I’m thinking." He added, "I could understand it once or twice. I know you keep posting comments hoping for this kind of reaction, but I wish you would stop taking it too far," warning fans who were trying to get him to mention Kim Chang-yeol.

Lee Haneul then suggested, "Why don’t you give him a call?" but Jung Jae-yong immediately refused, saying, "No." Even so, Lee Haneul urged him again, saying, "Try calling him once," and Jung Jae-yong repeated his refusal: "Do it when we’re not on air."

When Lee Haneul tried to lighten the mood by saying he was joking, Jung Jae-yong complained, "You can’t tell the difference between a joke and the truth." Lee Haneul replied, "That’s my flaw. People take my jokes seriously and my teasing as real."

Meanwhile, Lee Haneul had previously expressed anger, saying that Kim Chang-yeol was involved in the death of his younger brother and 45RPM member Lee Hyun-bae, who died in 2021. According to Lee Haneul, Lee Hyun-bae had planned to run a guesthouse business with Kim Chang-yeol, but Kim suddenly changed his position, leaving him in financial trouble. Lee said Lee Hyun-bae was later injured while working a delivery part-time job, could not afford an MRI, and eventually died from complications.

The two men, who had gone more than three years without contact, appeared to reconcile in 2024 when they reunited as a full group with Jung Jae-yong. However, feud rumors resurfaced in December last year after Lee Haneul and Jung Jae-yong held a year-end concert without Kim Chang-yeol. Lee Haneul and Jung Jae-yong are currently running a gopchang restaurant together and appear to remain close.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.