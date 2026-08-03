Choo Sarang Shows Model-Like, Ultra-Slim Proportions After Taking After Her Mother... "Shopping Date With Dad Even During Puberty"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Mixed martial arts fighter and broadcaster Choo Sung-hoon showed his deep affection for his daughter Choo Sarang by sharing a special date with her as she enters puberty.

On the 3rd, Choo Sung-hoon posted several photos on his social media account of himself enjoying a shopping trip with his daughter.

In the released photos, Choo Sarang, now in her teenage years, appeared to have inherited her mother Shiho Yano's strong genes, showing off model-like proportions. Her long limbs, slim figure, and more mature aura gave her a different charm from the young "Choo-blie" people once knew.

The father and daughter, leaning shoulder to shoulder while taking a mirror selfie, created a warm, almost friend-like atmosphere. Choo Sung-hoon's affectionate expression as he looked at his grown-up daughter clearly revealed his side as a doting father.

Choo Sung-hoon wrote, "A shopping date with my daughter, which we rarely get to enjoy together," adding, "Time is limited, but memories stay in my heart forever."

He continued, "Whenever we have a chance to be together, I want to make as many memories as possible," and added, "Even though she's in puberty, I'm truly grateful that she spends time with her dad."

He also expressed his deep affection by adding, "Today was another precious day I will never forget for the rest of my life. I was truly happy. I love you."

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon married Japanese top model Shiho Yano in 2009 and welcomed their daughter Choo Sarang in 2011. Through KBS 2TV's The Return of Superman, Choo Sarang won widespread love as a "national baby," and recently she has been drawing attention for her model-like proportions and more mature visuals, which closely resemble her mother.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.