Shin-Soo Choo Shows Off His 5,500-Pyeong U.S. Mansion: "12 Bathrooms, and Monthly Maintenance Costs of Over 10 Million Won" (What Are You Leaving It For?)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Former baseball player Shin-Soo Choo revealed his mansion in Texas.

On the tvN STORY variety show "What Are You Leaving It For?" aired on the 3rd, Shin-Soo Choo appeared as a guest with his wife, Ha Won-mi, and shared updates on his life in the United States.

That day, Pak Se-ri introduced Choo and said, "As far as I know, his career earnings total 190 billion won," surprising everyone.

In response, Choo said, "I retired from active play two years ago and now work in the Landers front office," and gave an update on his current life.

The Texas home that was then revealed boasted an overwhelming scale. Inside the house were a bar, a movie theater, a PC room, and a swimming pool, as well as a private training facility and even a museum showcasing Shin-Soo Choo's career highlights, drawing admiration.

The museum in particular drew attention for displaying, in framed form, the third-base bag and ball Choo used when he recorded the first cycling hit by an Asian player in Major League Baseball history. Watching it, Ha Won-mi smiled proudly and said, "He's my husband, but I'm proud of him."

The size of the home also left viewers stunned. Choo said, "The total land area is about 5,500 pyeong," adding, "There are seven rooms and 12 bathrooms." When asked about maintenance costs, he replied, "It's in the 10 million won range per month," surprising the cast.

The conversation naturally turned to salary as well. Choo is known to have earned about 190 billion won in cumulative salary during his MLB career.

He explained, "The 190 billion won figure is before taxes. When I signed with Texas, it was a seven-year deal worth $130 million. At the exchange rate at the time, that came to about 140 billion won," once again drawing amazement.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.