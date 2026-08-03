Kim Won-hoon Says He Lost the Price of a Car in Two Weeks of Stock Trading: "I Feel Worn Out and Have Lost a Lot of Weight"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Won-hoon confessed that he suffered major losses in stocks.

In Netflix's "Ant Kim Won-hoon: The World of Stocks," released on the 3rd, Kim Won-hoon was shown starting to trade stocks at the peak of the market.

At the beginning of the video, Kim Won-hoon admitted that he had suffered heavy losses from stocks, saying, "I lost almost the price of a car. I lost 24 million won."

The production team asked, "How much was your seed money?" Kim Won-hoon surprised everyone by replying, "180 million won." He added, "That's a pretty large amount for someone who has only traded stocks twice. Didn't I say I tend to go all in when I start something? When I get hooked on one thing, it ends up like this." He continued, "I averaged down way too much. It was almost like I went to Waterbomb. I kept adding water. As the price kept falling, I felt pressured and obsessed with lowering my average purchase price by buying more."

Kim Won-hoon said, "It's really serious right now. I may be talking about it with a smile, but I'm really worn out and I've lost a lot of weight. I've lost 2 kilograms." He added, "I have no appetite and no motivation, and wherever I go, I end up moving around like a zombie."

As recently as June, Kim Won-hoon said he had never invested in stocks before. He explained, "I'm scared of stocks. That's why I still just save money in my bank account and earn interest. But these days, people say that's the dumbest thing to do."

Kim Won-hoon also showed interest in stocks, saying, "I prefer stability, and when I do something, I believe I should study it rather than do it randomly. Honestly, if I have an opportunity and some information, I'd be willing to try."

As he prepared for real investing on the show, Kim Won-hoon was shocked and said, "Am I doing this with my own money?" He added, "I don't even know how to buy. I don't know how to place an order. I don't think I'll be able to hide my expression."

The show then revealed Kim Won-hoon learning about stocks from acquaintances and making investments himself. He bought SK hynix shares in the 2.7 million won range. As the stock price fluctuated, he reacted to every rise and fall and could not take his eyes off his phone.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.