Choi Jin-sil’s strikingly similar jawline... Choi Jun-hee and Choi Hwan-hee share a warm two-shot, saying, "Happy birthday"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung marked the birthday of the late Choi Jin-sil’s son, Choi Hwan-hee, continuing their long-standing bond.

On the 3rd, Choi Jun-hee shared birthday celebration photos on her personal account with her older brother, Choi Hwan-hee, and Hong Jin-kyung.

In the released photos, the three posed warmly with a cake between them. Hong Jin-kyung stood beside them, giving a thumbs-up and smiling brightly. The cheerful atmosphere conveyed a sense of family-like affection.

Another photo showed Choi Hwan-hee smiling as he looked at the cake. A message on the cake stand read, "Congratulations on entering your late 20s, Hwan-hee," adding to the heartwarming mood.

What drew even more attention to the gathering was Hong Jin-kyung’s long relationship with the family of the late Choi Jin-sil. She was known to have shared a close friendship with Choi Jin-sil during her lifetime, and after her death, she has continued to stay in touch with Choi Hwan-hee and Choi Jun-hee, offering steady support.

That connection continues to this day. Hong Jin-kyung also attended Choi Jun-hee’s wedding in May and celebrated the occasion. At the time, Choi Hwan-hee walked in holding his younger sister’s hand. Friends who had long ties with the late Choi Jin-sil, including Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Young-ja, Jeong Sun-hee, and Lee So-ra, also attended to celebrate the new beginning.

The birthday photos once again showed that the three still share a family-like warmth, leaving many people with a touching impression.

Meanwhile, Choi Hwan-hee and Choi Jun-hee were born to the late Choi Jin-sil and the late former baseball player Cho Seong-min. Choi Jin-sil married Cho Seong-min in 2000 and had one son and one daughter before divorcing in 2004. She died in 2008 at the age of 40.

Choi Hwan-hee continues his music career under the stage name Ben Bliss, while Choi Jun-hee is active as an influencer. In May, Choi Jun-hee announced a new chapter in her life by marrying a non-celebrity man who is 11 years older than her.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.