Choi Ye-na Reveals Battle with Childhood Cancer... Says Watching a Terminally Ill Cast Member Made Her Feel "Strange" ('My Remaining Love')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo reporter] Choi Ye-na of 'My Remaining Love' revealed that she had battled childhood cancer.

In the episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'My Remaining Love' aired on the 3rd, the first meeting of young people who had been given terminal diagnoses was shown.

During the opening, the cast members' stories of illness were revealed. Among them were a participant who said he had been diagnosed with cancer at a military hospital and a female participant who said, "They told my mother that it was a disease with a very high mortality rate and that she should prepare for the worst. I think it was stage 4. Since the survival rate was below 50%, I decided to prepare myself and try chemotherapy." The hosts sincerely cheered them on in their love lives.

In particular, Choi Ye-na, who said she had battled lymphoma, a type of childhood cancer, said, "When I was a baby, I was a childhood cancer lymphoma patient. So I can relate, and it feels a little strange." Jung Yong-hwa also said, "These participants may have gone through a time when their lives could have ended at any moment, and they lived through days when they had no idea what was ahead. Because of that, I hope things work out for them and that they have a happy romance."

Kim Seon-ho, who said he had been diagnosed with cancer at a military hospital, stated, "If there are people out there going through the same situation as me, I don't think that should be seen as a disadvantage. I'm the same kind of person, so if we get along, it doesn't matter. In fact, I want to date without holding back."

Jung Ye-ji said, "None of my acquaintances know about it at all. After going through treatment, I ended up not talking about it while living my daily life." She added, "We share the same pain, don't we? I think we'll talk a lot, asking things like, 'What treatment did you have?' I think it will also be part of my healing process, so I'm looking forward to it."

After meeting up together, the cast members arrived at their lodging. As soon as they got there, they organized their medicine in the drawers. Among them, Kim Jong-eun put in eye drops. Kim Jong-eun explained, "They are serum eye drops. Because they are made from my own blood, they help relieve corneal damage a lot." She added, "The aftereffects of chemotherapy are severe, so my eyes are dry, I have a lot of corneal damage, and my mucous membranes have become very weak."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.