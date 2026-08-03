Jo Hyun Ah Says Wegovy Helped Her Lose a Lot of Weight... Fans Are Shocked by Her Tiny Waist and Slim Legs

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Urban Zakapa's Jo Hyun Ah shared an update, showing off a noticeably different vibe and a slimmer look.

On the 3rd, Jo Hyun Ah posted several photos on her personal account along with a heart emoji.

In the released photos, Jo Hyun Ah stood in front of the camera in a stylish gray-toned set paired with high heels. Her clean, understated fashion and confident poses came together to create her signature elegant mood.

In particular, Jo Hyun Ah drew attention with her slim silhouette and smooth, well-defined legs. Her sharper facial features and brighter overall presence also drew admiration from fans.

Netizens who saw the photos reacted with comments such as, "She keeps getting prettier," "It looks like she lost weight," "A new peak," "Her vibe has completely changed," and "She looks so cool," showing strong interest in her latest update.

Meanwhile, Jo Hyun Ah previously admitted on a YouTube channel that she had taken Wegovy. At the time, she said, "I took Wegovy for three months, but I lost weight so quickly that I ended up regaining it," and revealed that she had stopped taking the medication.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.