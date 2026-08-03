"Appearing During Cancer Treatment, Losing Hearing to a Brain Tumor" — The Battles of Young People Facing Terminal Illness in 'My Remaining Love'

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] The cast members of 'My Remaining Love,' who had once been given terminal diagnoses, opened up about their own battles with illness.

On the SBS episode of 'My Remaining Love' that aired on the 3rd, the first meeting of young people who had been given terminal diagnoses was shown.

At the lodging, the members read the diaries they had written during treatment and spoke candidly about their pain. Seo Robin, who received a bone marrow transplant from her older sister, said, "I asked her, 'How did you feel when you were donating to me?' and she said, 'I thought it was only natural. I had to save you, so there was nothing to hesitate about.' Just because we're family doesn't mean it's something to take for granted."

Kim Jong-eun, who had been physically strong enough to complete his service in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, shed tears as he said he gave up his dream of becoming a firefighter while battling the disease. Kim said, "I have acute myeloid leukemia. Going through this illness, I think there are two tasks. The first is treatment to eliminate the cancer cells, and the second is life after treatment." He added, "My doctor said the prognosis would be really poor, and when I first received chemotherapy, I did not go into remission at all. Since chemotherapy could not eliminate the cancer cells, we tried to control them with a bone marrow transplant, and because of that transplant I am now dealing with graft-versus-host disease." Kim said, "My lung function has declined a lot, my fingers and joints are stiffening, and I have dry eyes and no saliva. My tear glands were also damaged, so I don't produce tears either. New drugs keep coming out, so I am currently being monitored with those treatments."

Jeong Ye-ji also battled the same illness as Kim Jong-eun. She said, "During chemotherapy, I came very close to death, and the doctor told my mother that there was no hope. I fought the disease for four or five years. I lived through a very long period of treatment." She added, "I looked fine on the outside, but I felt like I had the body of an old woman."

Kim Seon-ho, who developed stage 4 cancer while serving in the military, said his symptoms were so severe that even narcotic painkillers did not work. He recalled, "I made a promise with the people in the hospital room that we would all recover quickly and go out for a beer together, but in fact, I was the only one among us who survived."

Kim Seon-ho said, "It is a type of blood cancer called anaplastic large cell lymphoma, and I heard it is rare. If you search for it, there is not much information available." He added, "Five years passed last year. When I went to the hospital, the outpatient note said, 'Thank you for your hard work. You do not need to come anymore.'" His words drew applause.

Kim Ryun-gi, who was especially tearful throughout the episode, recalled, "Because the cancer was close to my esophagus, they said they would have to remove my stomach. An elderly man in the hospital room told me, 'You have to eat everything you want right now.' As soon as I heard that, I left the hospital and enjoyed my last supper." Kim said, "It was stomach cancer, but because the location was bad, I had a total gastrectomy. My esophagus and small intestine are now directly connected." He added that he is still undergoing chemotherapy.

Kim Na-young, who said she went to the hospital after suddenly losing her hearing and was diagnosed with a brain tumor, explained that she could not undergo surgery because of dangerous side effects and instead continued treatment to shrink the tumor. She said, "I was told I might completely lose hearing in my left ear, so I received steroids." She added, "Now I cannot hear at all on the left side."

Kim Min-young, who was diagnosed with terminal osteosarcoma at age 14 and underwent major surgery on her leg, said she can no longer bend that leg. She said, "People do not usually think of walking as something special. When I see people walking, I want to say, 'You have an incredible pair of legs.'"

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.