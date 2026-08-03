'Lovers of Joseon' Comes to an End... Lee Yoo-bin♥Yoo Il-han and Shim Jae-won♥Lee Go-eun Become Final Couples

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun reporter] TV CHOSUN's "Lovers of Joseon" wrapped up its season by producing two final couples. Sports announcer Lee Yoo-bin ended up with Yoo Il-han, while Shim Jae-won paired up with Lee Go-eun, bringing the show to a heart-fluttering close.

In the episode of TV CHOSUN's hyper-realistic documentary variety show "Lovers of Joseon" that aired on the 3rd, the final schedule in Gyeongju for the "Yuk Can Do It" members and the results of the final matches were revealed.

Before that, three men — Yang Sang-guk, Yoo Il-han, and Shim Jae-won — had all shown interest in sports announcer Lee Yoo-bin. She spoke with each of them in turn and sorted out her feelings.

When Lee Yoo-bin met Yang Sang-guk first, she honestly said, "Since I have to narrow down the people I need to get to know within one night and two days, I think I feel a little more drawn to the people who have expressed their feelings more actively."

Yang Sang-guk then asked directly, "I'm getting a good feeling and I'm heading toward you. But I may be slower than others. Do you think there is nothing there right now? Is it very complicated? What is on your mind?" Lee Yoo-bin replied that she wanted to meet everyone first before making a decision.

Next, Lee Yoo-bin met Yoo Il-han and naturally switched to informal speech, creating the most comfortable atmosphere. Meanwhile, when Shim Jae-won said he was interested not only in Lee Yoo-bin but also in Lee Go-eun, Lee Yoo-bin drew a gentle line and closed off that connection.

Lee Yoo-bin and Yoo Il-han grew even closer through a couple game. While going out to buy a late-night snack together, Yoo Il-han actively expressed his feelings, saying, "I wrote on a postcard asking you to come to Gyeongju Station."

On the morning of the final day, Yoo Il-han left a postcard under Lee Yoo-bin's shoes and headed to Gyeongju Station first. Just as he was about to give up after the agreed time had passed and Lee Yoo-bin still had not appeared, he reunited with her when she arrived late. The two then exchanged contact information and became the final couple.

The other love line centered on Shim Jae-won and Lee Go-eun. The two won first place in a tense snack game during the couple challenge, which meant they would spend their first night alone at the pension.

After that, they naturally began speaking informally and grew closer during a late-night pool date. Before going to bed, Lee Go-eun said she needed shorts, and Shim Jae-won drew attention by kindly handing over the shorts he was wearing.

The next morning, Shim Jae-won called Lee Go-eun aside and handed her a postcard with his number written on it. Lee Go-eun also confirmed her feelings, and the two became a final couple.

Meanwhile, "Yuk Can Do It," the dating project for men who are serious about marriage, brought "Lovers of Joseon" to a close by creating two final couples: Lee Yoo-bin and Yoo Il-han, and Shim Jae-won and Lee Go-eun.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.