Ko Jun-hee Orders One Serving Each of 14,000-Won Tteokbokki: "I’ve Never Tried It Before. Kids These Days Are Strange"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Ko Jun-hee enjoyed a special date with her 18-year-old friend’s daughter and took on a spicy tteokbokki mukbang challenge.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Tired of Gen Z core, as served by Go Joon-hee?" was uploaded to Ko Jun-hee's channel, "Go Joon-hee GO."

In the video, Ko Jun-hee said, "My friend's daughter has been staying at our house. I think it's been almost three weeks."

She explained, "I haven't had time to spend with my friend's daughter, so I'm going on a date with her today." When asked how old the girl was, Ko Jun-hee replied, "18."

She then paused as if deep in thought and said, "What was I doing while my friend was having a daughter this age?" She then forced a smile, drawing laughter with her reaction as if she were reflecting on reality.

Later, her friend's daughter invited a male friend, and the three of them headed out to Seongsu-dong for a date. After spending time looking at clothes, they went to a tteokbokki restaurant for dinner.

For Ko Jun-hee, it was her first time trying that tteokbokki. The three of them ordered three 4-serving portions, for a total of 12 servings, surprising viewers.

After trying the original-flavored tteokbokki for the first time, Ko Jun-hee joked, "Do kids these days have that much stress? Why is this a trend?" She added, "Kids these days relieve stress in such strange ways," making everyone on set burst into laughter.

By spending time with her 18-year-old friend's daughter and experiencing a new culture, Ko Jun-hee showed another side of herself by openly acknowledging the generation gap.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.