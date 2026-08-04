Han Chae-ah Reveals Her In-Laws’ Home in Goheung, Cha Bum-kun Family’s House Looks Like a Gallery: "I Thought It Was a Museum"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Han Chae-ah’s in-laws’ home in Goheung-gun, Jeollanam-do, has been revealed.

A video released on Han Chae-ah’s YouTube channel on the 4th showed her visiting her in-laws’ home in Goheung-gun, Jeollanam-do with her daughter, Bom, during the summer vacation.

In the video, Han Chae-ah explained, "Bom’s summer vacation had just begun, so I had planned to go to my in-laws’ house, but I had a personal schedule and couldn’t leave together. Bom’s dad and Bom went to Goheung first, and I traveled separately."

She usually drives down herself, but this time she took a flight to Yeosu because she could not get a train ticket. The video also showed a heartwarming scene in which a family acquaintance known as "older brother Wan-jin" picked Han Chae-ah up at Yeosu Airport and drove her to her in-laws’ home.

The revealed home in Goheung-gun, Jeollanam-do featured a spacious living room and stylish interior with modern furniture. In particular, one wall displayed a large art piece featuring her father-in-law, Cha Bum-kun, in a back-view photo highlighting his face and muscular back.

With its high ceilings and open layout reaching all the way up, the house felt more like a gallery than a typical home. Chic accessories and artworks placed throughout the space added to its refined atmosphere.

After arriving, Han Chae-ah enjoyed a home-cooked meal prepared by her mother-in-law and savored a country-style table she had not had in a long time. The next morning, she joined her father-in-law and husband for a golf round.

She said, "It has been almost 10 years since I last went golfing with my father-in-law," and added, "He was an excellent golfer then, and he is still just as good now."

She also teased her husband, saying, "My childish husband looks all fired up from the moment he makes a face, saying he’s going to hit an eagle shot." When he failed to land the consecutive birdies he had been aiming for, she laughed it off by saying, "Another birdie streak failed today," drawing more laughter.

After golf, the video also showed her husband heading out to fish, something he never misses whenever he visits Goheung. Han Chae-ah grumbled, "He went off to fish by himself and left me behind," and joked, "What is he, some kind of nature man?" as she watched him hurry to the breakwater to catch the high tide.

In the end, the tide had already gone out. Han Chae-ah burst out laughing, saying, "I have never once seen him catch fish with my own eyes," and "I knew this would happen." Her in-laws also added to the humor by saying, "We thought it was high tide, but the water had all gone out," looking equally disappointed.

While eating at a regular restaurant in Suncheon, Bom asked her grandfather a nonsense quiz. When she asked, "What money does Grandpa like best?" and her grandfather had no idea, she answered, "Grandma," making him laugh out loud and brightening the meal.

On the morning of the last day, Han Chae-ah ate sujebi prepared by her mother and said, "I usually skip breakfast, but I don’t know why the breakfast my mother makes goes down so well." She finished every last drop of the broth and joked, "Mother, you didn’t even serve me, did you?" showing off her witty daughter-in-law side. After doing the dishes, she headed back to Seoul and said, "It was disappointing that the three days passed so quickly."

Meanwhile, Han Chae-ah married Cha Se-jji, the third son of former national football team coach Cha Bum-kun and a businessman, in 2018. That same year, she gave birth to their daughter, Bom.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.