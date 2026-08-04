Ahn Jae-hyun Hesitates to Appear on YouTube Over Divorce: "My Life Has Had Too Many Major Ups and Downs"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Ahn Jae-hyun of "Tipsy Interference" was left at a loss when he was invited to appear on a "mocking party" segment.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel "Tipsy Interference" uploaded a video titled "The First Ahn Jae-hyun Mocking Party."

Heo Kyung-hwan suggested to guest Lee Jae-yool, "Ahn Jae-hyun probably won't go on the 'mocking party,' so do it here today." The "mocking party" is a segment on comedian Lee Yong-jin's YouTube channel that invites a guest each week and roasts them.

Lee Jae-yool then indirectly referred to Ahn Jae-hyun's divorce, saying, "But when we do the 'mocking party,' I also feel that some people have such major ups and downs in life that it's a bit hard to go after them." Ahn Jae-hyun then changed the subject by leaving his seat and saying, "Do I need beer? Soju mixed with beer tastes good."

After Ahn Jae-hyun sat down, Muzie asked, "If you get an offer, would you do it or not?" Ahn Jae-hyun stood up again and brought back another bottle of beer, saying, "One bottle isn't enough. Beer means two bottles."

Heo Kyung-hwan said, "I don't think he would do it. He's a real street fighter in practice," while Muzie added, "Jae-hyun is the type who needs to be teased to get by." Ahn Jae-hyun then stood up once more and drew laughter by saying, "This isn't refreshing."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.