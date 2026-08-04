Choi Yena Breaks Down in Tears, Saying Her Family Fell Apart During Her Childhood Battle With Childhood Cancer and She Sold Gimbap to Pay Hospital Bills ('My Remaining Love')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-ju] Choi Yena of 'My Remaining Love' was moved to tears as she recalled her childhood battle with childhood cancer.

The SBS program aired on the 3rd and showed the first meeting of young people who had once been given a terminal diagnosis.

Choi Yena, who said she had battled lymphoma, a type of childhood cancer, expressed mixed emotions as she watched the participants who had been told they had limited time to live. Choi said, "I had lymphoma when I was a baby. So I can relate, and it feels a little strange."

The participants then gathered at the lodging and shared their own stories of illness. Han Dogon, who said he felt wronged after being diagnosed with cancer, recalled his past life and said, "I barely drank, exercised every day, and took care of myself. I don't even smoke, so I looked back on how I had been living. Once treatment started, it was hard, but when I washed my hair, I could see a lot of it falling out in my hands. I knew it had started." He added, "It was like a car accident. There was no reason, and I thought it was nobody's fault."

Kim Sun-ho, who said he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer while serving in the military, admitted that he only told his parents about his condition much later because of his difficult family circumstances.

Choi Yena, who was seen crying, said, "When I was sick as a child, I kept seeing my parents and family around me fall apart and feel heartbroken, so I felt sorry from a young age. There was a time when I thought everything was my fault." She added, "I still remember my mom and dad going out to sell gimbap because the hospital bills were so high. They kept doing that to pay for my treatment."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.