Hyun Young Flees to a Five-Star Hotel After a Power Outage at Her Luxury Songdo Home... 'I Booked the Wrong Date,' She Says in Embarrassment

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Hyun Young has shared the story of how she ended up enjoying an impromptu hotel staycation.

On the 3rd, a video titled "The power went out at home, so I ended up on an impromptu staycation on the 56th floor... But I even booked the wrong date?" was uploaded to Hyun Young's YouTube channel.

Hyun Young said, "Last week, our home lost power, so I had no choice but to come to a hotel. But I booked the ticket for the wrong date, so I ended up coming the following week. Since it was a nonrefundable coupon, there was nothing I could do."

Hyun Young, who ended up enjoying a staycation on the 56th floor, toured the room with her son and spent some warm family time together. She also tried scratching a lottery ticket she received as part of a check-in event, but every ticket was a loser, leaving her disappointed once again.

In the video description, Hyun Young also said, "Last week, I had to rush to a hotel because of an unexpected power outage at home. But I accidentally booked the wrong date, and since it was a nonrefundable coupon, I had no choice but to visit the following week. Still, when I got here, the view from the 56th floor was incredible...?!" She added that she ended up having a fun time with her son by chance.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.