Ji Yeon-soo Says She Hides Her Celebrity Status to Make a Living... "I've Been Fired Many Times Because of Rumor Videos"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Ji Yeon-soo opened up about why she hides the fact that she is a celebrity.

On the 3rd, Ji Yeon-soo uploaded a video titled "Serving 150 Bowls of Gomtang" to her YouTube channel.

In the video, she showed herself working part-time at a gomtang restaurant. On her way to work, she emphasized, "This is not my restaurant. I have nothing to do with its management. I'm just an employee," and explained, "Many people are curious about me at work, so I got permission to film and share this."

Coworkers said, "When Ji Yeon-soo first came to work here, we had no idea she was a celebrity," adding, "A former employee who had worked with us before told us her name was 'Ji Yeon-soo,' and that was when we found out."

They also praised her, saying, "She has striking features, but she doesn't seem like a celebrity at all and is very down-to-earth. We were surprised by how honest she is, and she's someone who makes people feel comfortable." Another employee added, "She is really good at her job," while coworkers said, "She works so hard that she says her arms hurt from serving 100 to 150 bowls every day."

In fact, Ji Yeon-soo said she never stops moving, greeting customers, taking orders, serving food, and clearing tables, and noted that she serves more than 150 bowls a day.

Ji Yeon-soo also honestly revealed why she chose to work while hiding the fact that she is a broadcaster. She said, "Even when I first got a job, I never introduced myself by saying, 'I'm Ji Yeon-soo,' wherever I went," adding, "I wasn't there to work as a model or broadcaster. I was there as an employee, so there was no reason to bring it up."

"In fact, there were several times I was fired just because I was Ji Yeon-soo," she said. "There were many videos online showing me in ways that were not really me, and people judged me based only on those images. So I guess they thought there was no reason to pay money to hire me."

She added calmly, "I had to make a living, but it was so hard to find work. I couldn't even do the jobs I really wanted to do." She continued, "After that, wherever I went, I stopped introducing myself first by saying, 'I'm Ji Yeon-soo.'"

She named washing dishes at a tonkatsu restaurant as the hardest part-time job she had ever done. She recalled, "The dishes kept coming endlessly, and I finally understood why people call it 'dishwashing hell.'"

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo married Eli, a former member of U-KISS, in 2014 and had a son, Minsu, but the couple divorced in 2020. Ji Yeon-soo is raising her son alone, while Eli recently remarried and drew attention.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.